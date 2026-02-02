© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #476
1. 8:27 Kathleen Kennedy appears to be finally stepping down from Lucasfilm
2. 55:35 Governor Tim Walz announces that he will not be seeking reelection in 2026 3. 1:10:34 Hilton Hotel in Minneapolis loses it’s affiliated status after refusing to accommodate ICE agents 4. 1:16:16 Female Protester shot attempting vehicular homicide on Federal Agents
5. 2:00:24 Protests in Iran get heated and Iranian Government may be in trouble
6. 2:23:08 Corporation For Public Broadcasting-PBS and NPR are now in trouble
https://galactecfire.com/product/dont-be-shilly-t-shirt/
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee, please subscribe there as well https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-413605
Also feel free to subscribe and support here
https://www.patreon.com/c/RedPillNation
https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive
https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts
https://www.instagram.com/neroke20202/
https://discord.com/channels/508053770907680770/508053771444813828