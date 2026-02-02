Red Pill Nation Hangout #476

1. 8:27 Kathleen Kennedy appears to be finally stepping down from Lucasfilm

2. 55:35 Governor Tim Walz announces that he will not be seeking reelection in 2026 3. 1:10:34 Hilton Hotel in Minneapolis loses it’s affiliated status after refusing to accommodate ICE agents 4. 1:16:16 Female Protester shot attempting vehicular homicide on Federal Agents

5. 2:00:24 Protests in Iran get heated and Iranian Government may be in trouble

6. 2:23:08 Corporation For Public Broadcasting-PBS and NPR are now in trouble





https://galactecfire.com/product/dont-be-shilly-t-shirt/





Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee, please subscribe there as well https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8





Most recent episodes have been uploaded to

Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-413605





Also feel free to subscribe and support here

https://www.patreon.com/c/RedPillNation





https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed





https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/





https://www.minds.com/Neroke





https://gab.ai/Neroke5





https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/





https://neroke1.tumblr.com/





https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05





https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive





https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts





https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive





https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8





https://www.instagram.com/neroke20202/





https://discord.com/channels/508053770907680770/508053771444813828





https://kick.com/neroke05 https://www.twitch.tv/neroke5