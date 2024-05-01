Create New Account
All Satin Has Left is His Lies
pastorbobncc
Published 13 hours ago

All Satan has left are his lies and they can only harm you if you believe them?

Heaven or Hell; You get to choose just remember eternity is a very long time?

Music by Send rain


Visit the Website at https://pastorbobncc.wixsite.com/mysite

E-mail Pastor Bob at [email protected]

Pastor Bob Sound Cloud Music https://soundcloud.com/user-786446943

bibledemonsatanicsatanismrecognitionpsychicwitchspellwizardseerreincarnationsorcererrhabdomancysoothsaying

