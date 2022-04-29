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Elon Musk is Making My Job at Twitter Unsafe!!!
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261 views • April 29, 2022
New episode of the Boyscast every Friday and new episode of Low Value Mail live every Tuesday night on Youtube.
Read the comments on twitter here possibly better than the actual video: https://twitter.com/Dannyjokes
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Follow me everywhere:
www.instagram.com/dannyjokes
www.twitter.com/dannyjokes
www.facebook.com/dannycomedy
Read the comments on twitter here possibly better than the actual video: https://twitter.com/Dannyjokes
⚡︎⚡︎⚡︎⚡︎⚡︎⚡︎⚡︎⚡︎⚡︎⚡︎⚡︎⚡︎⚡︎⚡︎⚡︎
Follow me everywhere:
www.instagram.com/dannyjokes
www.twitter.com/dannyjokes
www.facebook.com/dannycomedy
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