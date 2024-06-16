Alex Newman: The Best Enemy Money Can Buy - You Can't Have a War Without One

Alex Newman gives a presentation at the Red Pill Expo that covers the unacknowledged facts that we create the enemies we cast as the bad guys. Been doing it for decades and it continues to this day. Covers Stalin, Russia, Cuba, the Middle East, North Korea, Kim IL Jung, Hillary Clinton, David C. Rockefeller, George Soros, BLM, Dick Cheney, George W. Bush, Biden, Obama, Klaus Schwab and the WEF, Skull and Bones and more.





A concentrated, fast paced presentation that may ties together facts that remain unacknowledged by the media or our political class of traitors - both sides of the aisle. Oftentimes, video clips in their own words.

