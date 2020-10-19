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Keys to Developing a Hearing Ear - Part 1: The Hidden Treasure of Luke 8
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15 views • October 19, 2020
Today, some folks, saints and otherwise, like to consider themselves as "woke" individuals but it must be said that being "woke" doesn't even compare to having, in truth, a hearing ear. What is the hearing ear, why you want it, and how do you get it - that's what this study is about!
The Lord has a plan that continues to unfold and it will not be compromised by the untimely revealing of what must remain concealed. The Lord Himself watches over the matter of the hearing ear and the seeing eye with great care.
This video features a study on TheOpenScroll.com that is Part 1 of our "Keys to Developing a Hearing Ear" series. Written by Bob Schlenker. Read by Aaron Hermann.
The study is found here:
https://theopenscroll.com/keyParableLuke8.htm
A playlist of this video series is found here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkOsXzkeLxI&;list=PLjiPOC8yurztB8a8fyb3dNcXCFH0bZnvO&index=1
The Lord has a plan that continues to unfold and it will not be compromised by the untimely revealing of what must remain concealed. The Lord Himself watches over the matter of the hearing ear and the seeing eye with great care.
This video features a study on TheOpenScroll.com that is Part 1 of our "Keys to Developing a Hearing Ear" series. Written by Bob Schlenker. Read by Aaron Hermann.
The study is found here:
https://theopenscroll.com/keyParableLuke8.htm
A playlist of this video series is found here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkOsXzkeLxI&;list=PLjiPOC8yurztB8a8fyb3dNcXCFH0bZnvO&index=1
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