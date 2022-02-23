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DR. E. MICHAEL JONES WITH ALES ERNECL: WHO'S RIGHT ABOUT THE HOLOCAUST?
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34 views • February 23, 2022
EarthNewspaper.com

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Ales Ernecl is joined by Dr. E. Michael Jones to discuss hypocrisy surrounding the canceling of Whoopi Goldberg, Germany, and the Freedom Convoy.

Dr. E. Michael Jones Archives: https://earthnewspaper.com/category/dr-e-michael-jones
Dr. E. Michael Jones is a world renowned Catholic author, lecturer, and the editor of Culture Wars magazine: http://culturewars.com
New: Jewish Revolutionary Spirit 2nd ed. by E. Michael Jones: https://fidelitypress.org/jewish-revolutionary-spirit

E. Michael Jones received his Ph.D. in American literature from Temple University in 1979. After getting fired from his job as assistant professor of American Literature in St. Mary's College, Jones presciently got out of academe and founded Fidelity, now Culture Wars, magazine, which is now celebrating its 40th anniversary. Dr. Jones is the author of over 20 books on topics ranging from metaphysics to horror films. His most recent book Logos Rising: A History of Ultimate Reality is being translated into Farsi. This past year he completed his book on aesthetics: The Dangers of Beauty: The Conflict between Mimesis and Concupiscence in the Fine Arts.

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EarthNewspaper.com All The Honest News Fit To Publish has become the website where intelligent, free thinkers, seeking the truth, obtain their up-to-date articles, news stories, videos, and much more.

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If you’re looking for a cache of information about covid-19 I suggest you take a look at EarthNewspaper.com which contains over 2,250 articles [now over 4,000] about covid-19 – it is said to be the largest archive of covid-19 articles and videos online and I believe it. We are fighting a war and EarthNewspaper.com is a valuable asset in the war – an asset too often under-estimated. The site’s tagline is `All the Honest News Fit to Publish’. If you’re looking for a way to help the Resistance Movement I suggest you subscribe and make a donation to EarthNewspaper.com
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