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Covid-19 Vaccines Killing Many More People, Injuring Many More, See-Saw Lockdowns, Tackling The Maskless, Parental Rights Vanishing, Masked Infants (MIRRORED)
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799 views • March 14, 2021
Covid-19 Vaccines Killing Many More People, Injuring Many More, See-Saw Lockdowns, Tackling The Maskless, Parental Rights Vanishing, Masked Infants (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-03-13_15-50-42:f
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
P.O. Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you.
Please subscribe to my other channels - neverlosetruth -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjyfNfv5DcTtQRICAngdujw
neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIle
neverlosetruth3 KAFKA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU
Father Tackled For Not Wearing Mask
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_J4_PaHYCy4
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/court-removes-children-from-fathers-custody-covid-beliefs/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/italy-imposes-national-lockdown-mutant-covid-strains-spread
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/health-experts-now-push-for-infant-masking-covid-vaccines-before-long-trips
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-1524-dead-31079-injured-following-experimental-covid-mrna-vaccines/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/508-dead-297274-reported-injuries-following-covid19-experimental-vaccines-reported-in-the-u-k/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/breaking-9-european-nations-suspend-experimental-astrazeneca-covid-vaccines-due-to-fatal-blood-clots/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/3-more-eu-countries-hit-pause-astrazeneca-reports-illness-deaths/5739662
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/03/08/austria-astrazeneca-vaccine-appointments-halted-after-one-nurse-dies-another-has-pulmonary-embolism/
https://www.libertycoalitioncanada.com/post/press-release-canadian-doctors-speaking-out
https://www.globalresearch.ca/urgent-open-letter-from-doctors-scientists-european-medicines-agency-regarding-covid-19-vaccine-safety-concerns/5739571
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/whistleblower-reveals-many-pregnancy-complications-following-experimental-covid-injections-vaccine-leaving-a-trail-of-devastated-mothers/
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2021/03/man-in-nebraska-dies-less-than-two-weeks-after-getting-covid-19/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/doctor-mocks-anti-vaxxers-while-filming-himself-get-the-experimental-covid-shot-but-then-dies-days-later/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/03/02/sukhdeo-kirdit-45-year-old-india-chauffeur-dead-one-hour-after-experimental-viral-vector-shot/tJ_YmzeHMowjJHhumimVMMnRyRCwdl7RpG7Q_R75W0grZM
https://www.globalresearch.ca/emergency-room-er-sees-surge-of-seniors-after-covid-19-vaccination-says-nurse-whistleblower/5738495
https://www.breitbart.com/health/2021/02/22/italy-dozens-of-teachers-sick-after-receiving-coronavirus-vaccine/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/39-year-old-surgical-technician-and-mother-dies-4-days-after-second-experimental-moderna-covid-mrna-shot/
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2021/03/severe-reactions-to-covid-19-vaccine-close-schools-in-michigan-ohio-and-new-york/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/pakistanis-do-not-trust-western-vaccines-why-should-they-experimental-covid-vaccines-unwelcome-by-many-in-pakistan/
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2015/mar/02/parents-jailed-pakistan-refusing-children-polio-vaccinations
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-03-09/greg-hunt-health-minister-admitted-to-hospital/13231716
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/03/08/iowa-west-liberty-school-district-cancels-classes-monday-after-90-of-staff-got-sick-after-moderna-shots/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/covid-nasal-swab-test-causes-brain-injury-leading-to-surgery-in-texas-woman/
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/with-vaccinations-about-to-roll-out-b-c-health-officials-provide-update-on-covid-19-1.5941508
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/with-vaccinations-about-to-roll-out-b-c-health-officials-provide-update-on-covid-19-1.5941508
https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/state/floridians-file-hundreds-of-covid-19-vaccine-side-effect-reports
https://www.globalresearch.ca/complete-loss-trust-half-french-home-health-workers-resist-taking-vaccine/5738983
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/03/01/military-may-revisit-making-covid-19-vaccines-mandatory-after-fda-grants-approval.html
https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/540982-us-reports-record-number-of-variant-coronavirus-cases?rl=1
https://gript.ie/look-for-ways-to-increase-insecurity-anxiety-and-uncertainty-zero-covid-document/
https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/03/07/dr-scott-jensen-who-confirm-weve-all-been-played-on-covid-19/
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-03-13_15-50-42:f
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
P.O. Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you.
Please subscribe to my other channels - neverlosetruth -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjyfNfv5DcTtQRICAngdujw
neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIle
neverlosetruth3 KAFKA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU
Father Tackled For Not Wearing Mask
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_J4_PaHYCy4
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/court-removes-children-from-fathers-custody-covid-beliefs/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/italy-imposes-national-lockdown-mutant-covid-strains-spread
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/health-experts-now-push-for-infant-masking-covid-vaccines-before-long-trips
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-1524-dead-31079-injured-following-experimental-covid-mrna-vaccines/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/508-dead-297274-reported-injuries-following-covid19-experimental-vaccines-reported-in-the-u-k/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/breaking-9-european-nations-suspend-experimental-astrazeneca-covid-vaccines-due-to-fatal-blood-clots/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/3-more-eu-countries-hit-pause-astrazeneca-reports-illness-deaths/5739662
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/03/08/austria-astrazeneca-vaccine-appointments-halted-after-one-nurse-dies-another-has-pulmonary-embolism/
https://www.libertycoalitioncanada.com/post/press-release-canadian-doctors-speaking-out
https://www.globalresearch.ca/urgent-open-letter-from-doctors-scientists-european-medicines-agency-regarding-covid-19-vaccine-safety-concerns/5739571
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/whistleblower-reveals-many-pregnancy-complications-following-experimental-covid-injections-vaccine-leaving-a-trail-of-devastated-mothers/
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2021/03/man-in-nebraska-dies-less-than-two-weeks-after-getting-covid-19/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/doctor-mocks-anti-vaxxers-while-filming-himself-get-the-experimental-covid-shot-but-then-dies-days-later/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/03/02/sukhdeo-kirdit-45-year-old-india-chauffeur-dead-one-hour-after-experimental-viral-vector-shot/tJ_YmzeHMowjJHhumimVMMnRyRCwdl7RpG7Q_R75W0grZM
https://www.globalresearch.ca/emergency-room-er-sees-surge-of-seniors-after-covid-19-vaccination-says-nurse-whistleblower/5738495
https://www.breitbart.com/health/2021/02/22/italy-dozens-of-teachers-sick-after-receiving-coronavirus-vaccine/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/39-year-old-surgical-technician-and-mother-dies-4-days-after-second-experimental-moderna-covid-mrna-shot/
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2021/03/severe-reactions-to-covid-19-vaccine-close-schools-in-michigan-ohio-and-new-york/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/pakistanis-do-not-trust-western-vaccines-why-should-they-experimental-covid-vaccines-unwelcome-by-many-in-pakistan/
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2015/mar/02/parents-jailed-pakistan-refusing-children-polio-vaccinations
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-03-09/greg-hunt-health-minister-admitted-to-hospital/13231716
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/03/08/iowa-west-liberty-school-district-cancels-classes-monday-after-90-of-staff-got-sick-after-moderna-shots/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/covid-nasal-swab-test-causes-brain-injury-leading-to-surgery-in-texas-woman/
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/with-vaccinations-about-to-roll-out-b-c-health-officials-provide-update-on-covid-19-1.5941508
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/with-vaccinations-about-to-roll-out-b-c-health-officials-provide-update-on-covid-19-1.5941508
https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/state/floridians-file-hundreds-of-covid-19-vaccine-side-effect-reports
https://www.globalresearch.ca/complete-loss-trust-half-french-home-health-workers-resist-taking-vaccine/5738983
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/03/01/military-may-revisit-making-covid-19-vaccines-mandatory-after-fda-grants-approval.html
https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/540982-us-reports-record-number-of-variant-coronavirus-cases?rl=1
https://gript.ie/look-for-ways-to-increase-insecurity-anxiety-and-uncertainty-zero-covid-document/
https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/03/07/dr-scott-jensen-who-confirm-weve-all-been-played-on-covid-19/
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