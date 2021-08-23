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Covaids and the Totalitarian Rape of the Mind
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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108 views • August 23, 2021
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Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090

Outro video: ARRR - CR7 knows what is best: https://twitter.com/cptsparrrow/status/1425813134447611905

Intro vid: Tom MacDonald - "Brainwashed" https://youtu.be/zCBNwGHPZ2M

Dr. Fauci Song VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AHyiaJalPdM

Theme: VIDEO MASS PSYCHOSIS - How an Entire Population Becomes MENTALLY ILL: https://youtu.be/09maaUaRT4M

Here is the transcript of the video: https://academyofideas.com/2021/04/manufacturing-of-a-mass-psychosis-can-sanity-return-to-an-insane-world/

Suspended Snopes co-founder plagiarized 54 articles for liberal fact-checking website: https://www.theblaze.com/news/snopes-cofounder-plagiarism-david-mikkelson?

Georgia Clark Video: https://twitter.com/GeorgiaBClark/status/1425329896188825611

Daughter whose father died of Covid says he would’ve suffered more if not fully vaccinated: https://metro.co.uk/2021/08/11/daughter-whose-dad-died-of-covid-he-wouldve-suffered-without-vaccine-15076237/

AstraZeneca COVID vaccine name changed to Vaxzevria: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-08-19/astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-name-change-vaxzevria/100392182

Officially a terrorist… https://www.dhs.gov/ntas/advisory/national-terrorism-advisory-system-bulletin-august-13-2021

Madness - New Zealand to impose nationwide lockdown after detecting 1st local case -- in 170 days: "Do not talk to your neighbors.": https://twitter.com/miltimore79/status/1427615271175561217?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1427615271175561217%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url

New South Wales' Chief Health Officer Tells Aussies Not to Talk to Each Other: We Need to Limit Our Movements, Minimize Interaction with Others: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/new-south-wales-chief-health-officer-tells-aussies-not-talk-need-limit-movements-minimize-interactions-others-video/

It's Happening: "No Jab, No Job" Program Introduced in Sydney; Forces Workers to Vaccinate If They Want to Make a Living: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/happening-no-jab-no-job-program-introduced-sydney-forces-workers-vaccinate-want-make-living/

VIDEO Airline apologizes for forcing 'petrified' autistic boy take COVID-19 test to fly home despite exemption note from his doctor: https://twitter.com/BBCEssex/status/1425706605211963397?

Lambda Variant of COVID-19 Might Be Resistant to Vaccines: https://www.infectioncontroltoday.com/view/lambda-variant-of-covid-19-might-be-resistant-to-vaccines

Covidiot 1984 Concentration Camps in Tennessee via Executive Order No. 83: https://publications.tnsosfiles.com/pub/execorders/exec-orders-lee83.pdf

Dystopian Nightmare: French Police Patrol Restaurants Checking Patrons' Covid Passports (VIDEO): https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/dystopian-nightmare-french-police-patrol-restaurants-checking-patrons-covid-passports-video/

Tyrannical Philly Mayor Orders All Unvaccinated City Employees to Wear Two Masks Starting on Sept 1: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/tyrannical-philly-mayor-orders-unvaccinated-city-employees-wear-two-masks-starting-sept-1/

Thales Digital ID: https://www.thalesgroup.com/en/markets/digital-identity-and-security/government/press-release/thales-launches-its-new-gemalto-digital-id-wallet-an-identity-revolution-in-your-smartphone

Thales ID Wallet VIDEO: https://twitter.com/AJNovaScotia/status/1426900434782932992

Hillary Clinton VIDEO: https://twitter.com/AssalRad/status/1427005112904417282
Keywords
politicsvaxxcovid19
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