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Lockdown Is To Destroy Independent Business & Jobs
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72 views • November 02, 2020
The next series of lockdowns is planned to destroy what remaining small businesses survived the first series of lockdowns. This will remove independent ways to make a living, and be willing to accept the government income plan. That plan will come with all manner of methods to once and for all enslave manking.
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