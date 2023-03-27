Christy Thiel - Metabolic Regeneration For Life

Today on the Naturally Inspired Christy Thiel is joining us. Christy Thiel is a Master Nutrition Therapist and CBD Educator at Plenty Wellness.

She specializes in helping people understand the connections between food, our environments, mindsets, and the role our endocannabinoid system plays in healing, balance and prevention. The power we have to heal ourselves, is at the core of Christy’s work.

With over 15 years professional history in exercise, personal training, and a private nutrition practice, Christy went on to get more certifications and pursed a deeper ‘why’ to our disconnected, imbalanced, and chronically inflamed American culture.

Since 2016 Christy has been presenting and leading practitioner education in the hemp industry.

She produced and hosted a weekly show called Hemp Your Health. She’s interviewed experts, innovators and leaders in cannabis, health, and healing.

She is a national educator on health’s missing links, fasting, detoxing, and the endocannabinoid system. She shares the wisdom, science, and resources of these in an approachable way with doable solutions and maintainable habits. Learn more about Christy at www.PlentyWellnessCBD.com and https://christythiel.com/.

Please Welcome Christy Thiel to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.

