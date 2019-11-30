Growing with Larger Patterns of Nature in the Grand Solar Minimum (Alfa Vedic 3/4)

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DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube along with Mike Winner and Berre Lando from Alfa Vedic discuss changes in consciousness and frequency on Earth as the Sun moves into its 400+ year cycle affecting global crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. Can we learn from the past and push knowledge boundaries to engage with new science?
Alfa Vedic Home Page https://alfavedic.com/
AlfaCast Alfa Vedic Podcast https://alfavedic.com/
https://alfavedic.com/category/alfacast/
Alfa Vedic YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC326...
•Use a PDF search engine for data search, its less censored than traditional search engines
•Permaculture Guild
•Moringa the Superfood Tree for nutrition in the Grand Solar Minimum
•Biodynamic Gardening
•Growing with the Larger Patterns of Nature
•We Can Cover our Own needs but Need to Have Communities Thrive
My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
http://www.preparewithadapt2030.com
ADAPT 2030 Grand Solar Minimum Store
https://amzn.to/2Nt9kfP
Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi
#biodynamicfarming #permaculture #grandsolarminimum #climaterevolution #adapt2030
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Created & Produced by David DuByne
http://www.oilseedcrops.org