How The US Can Bring Peace To Israel/Palestine

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As the death toll mounts in the latest Israel/Palestine flare-up, Americans find themselves taking sides on whether Israel is really "defending" itself or whether the Palestinian "militants" are again up to their old tricks. Today we present another view; one that could actually help diminish the violence. Also today: Whitmer getting her due? Cultural Marxism in NoVa. What's up with OSHA covid vax guidelines. And some fun with Thomas Massie's Tweets...