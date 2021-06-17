Jeffrey Prather interview: Deep dive into USA, China and Russia military capabilities and vulnerabilities

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Interviewed by Mike Adams, Jeffrey Prather talked about how the Chinese are engaging the United States in psychological warfare. He said that militarily and logistically, the Chinese are weak. While China is not going to start a nuclear war with the United States, Prather said the Chinese want the Americans to think that they will do a nuke strike. Adams noted that China is employing the same tactic against Taiwan.
Prather also discussed how the Chinese have used a weapon of mass destruction, also known as the Wuhan coronavirus, to destabilize the American economy and get a semblance of parity. He noted that a Chinese professor openly said China has defeated the United States in a biological war in 2020.
According to Prather, China wants to control Hong Kong for financial reasons and Taiwan for manufacturing reasons. He said it was similar to what Russian President Vladimir Putin has been doing with the pipeline that runs through Ukraine. Many European countries rely on the natural gas delivered from Russia through that pipeline. Prather and Adams also discussed the Chinese infiltration of the United States. In particular, they talked about the 200-square-mile Texas land near an air force pilot training base that is owned by a company with ties to China.
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