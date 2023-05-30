Secret Biolabs, War on Farms and the Surveillance of the Human Race

MAILBAG SHOW 5.30.2023
JOHN KERRY: "FARMERS NEED TO STOP GROWING FOOD TO ADDRESS CLIMATE CRISIS"
https://www.newswars.com/biden-climate-czar-john-kerry-says-farmers-need-to-stop-growing-food-to-address-climate-crisis/
SMALL FARMERS NOW IN JOHN KERRY'S CROSSHAIRS, HIS PLAN TO SAVE EARTH
https://www.westernjournal.com/small-farmers-now-front-center-john-kerrys-plan-save-earth/
DEVIOUS GLOBALISTS LOOK TO RULE THE WORLD, PUT ALL UNDER SURVEILLANCE
https://www.wnd.com/2023/05/surveillance-every-citizen-earth-devious-group-looks-rule-entire-world/
RUSSIA SAYS THERE IS EVIDENCE OF AN AVIAN FLU
https://www.planet-today.com/2023/05/russia-says-evidence-of-avian-flu.html
NYC MAYOR ADAMS RAILS AGAINST SOCIALISM AND COMUNISM
https://kdhnews.com/news/politics/nyc-mayor-adams-rails-against-socialism-and-communism-in-memorial-day-speech/article_efb51564-c359-5b35-862f-4becacc0946f.html
WATCH DOC PROVES COVID-19 IS A MILITARY BIOWEAPON
https://www.newswars.com/watch-doctor-proves-covid-19-is-a-military-bioweapon/
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1
Augusto's Websites...
http://theappearance.com
http://theappearance.net
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Email: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.