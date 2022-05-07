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UN PLAN TO TAKE OVER US HEALTHCARE LEAKED
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92 views • May 07, 2022
This is the most thorough and insightful video I’ve seen thus far about the manifold implications of the global government takeover via the International Health Regulations (IHR) of the World Health Organisation that are being voted on in Geneva Switzerland this May 22-28th.
Did you know that a declaration of public health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO) could be used by the CDC to justify detaining and examining Americans suspected of being ill, even without the declaration of an emergency under U.S. law?
The U.S. has proposed amendments to the existing International Health Regulations that would drastically expand the authority of the WHO. This is a separate plan in addition to the pandemic treaty being drafted right now that SHF has already alerted you to here. The two documents combined would create quite a structure for global health surveillance and governance!
We can act now to tell our lawmakers to step in. They’ve been asleep at the wheel when it comes to the WHO, but it is time for us to wake them up! https://standforhealthfreedom.com/action/who-grab/
This is no joke. The world could be essentially taken over by a "health authority" which would eliminate all self determination. The World Health Organisation Is Attempting A Power Grab dontyoudare.info
Your sovereignty is about to be stolen from you. It is appropriate to scream at this moment. Our freedoms are about to be given away.
The United States has proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations which will be voted on by the World Health Assembly scheduled for May 22-28, 2022. The proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations on March 28, 2022. Pay particular attention to the proposed amendments to Sections 2, 3 and 5 of Article 12, and Article 59. https://healthpolicy-watch.news/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/C.L.2.2022-IHR-amendments-English.pdf
Did you know that a declaration of public health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO) could be used by the CDC to justify detaining and examining Americans suspected of being ill, even without the declaration of an emergency under U.S. law?
The U.S. has proposed amendments to the existing International Health Regulations that would drastically expand the authority of the WHO. This is a separate plan in addition to the pandemic treaty being drafted right now that SHF has already alerted you to here. The two documents combined would create quite a structure for global health surveillance and governance!
We can act now to tell our lawmakers to step in. They’ve been asleep at the wheel when it comes to the WHO, but it is time for us to wake them up! https://standforhealthfreedom.com/action/who-grab/
This is no joke. The world could be essentially taken over by a "health authority" which would eliminate all self determination. The World Health Organisation Is Attempting A Power Grab dontyoudare.info
Your sovereignty is about to be stolen from you. It is appropriate to scream at this moment. Our freedoms are about to be given away.
The United States has proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations which will be voted on by the World Health Assembly scheduled for May 22-28, 2022. The proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations on March 28, 2022. Pay particular attention to the proposed amendments to Sections 2, 3 and 5 of Article 12, and Article 59. https://healthpolicy-watch.news/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/C.L.2.2022-IHR-amendments-English.pdf
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