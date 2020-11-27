World's largest FREEMASON Royal Ritual ceremony

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Prince Edward – Duke of Kent, the grandson of King George V and Queen Mary, is their Grand Master, who said he spoke with 136 other Grand Masters.
They acted out a play, with George Washington and Benjamin Franklin explaining the Masonic influence over the founding of the USA.
They joked about putting the all seeing eye on their bank note. Thousands of Masons from all over the world, gathered inside the Royal Albert Hall, where a giant triangular compass, displayed a holographic eye in the center.
Further Info:
Royal Ritual: Watch Freemasons Boast About Their Influence:
https://humansarefree.com/2018/09/royal-ritual-watch-freemasons-boast-about-their-influence.html
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zPmlUEGISL0
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