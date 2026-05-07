US Pastors Told to Prepare for Disclosure – Video #314

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With President Trump on Feb 19th 2026 ordering a UFO file release, and Spielberg’s Disclosure Day film coming out June 12th 2026, US pastors have apparently been told by the USG to prepare their flocks for disclosure.
Shownotes:
https://x.com/WhiteHouse/status/2024654469745480105/
https://x.com/SPOOOKYUFO/status/2051494585323733096
https://thefreedomarticles.com/et-disclosure-secret-cannot-be-kept-forever/
https://www.amazon.com/Incredible-Alien-Abductee-Contactee-Experiences-ebook/dp/B0BG6G9D4P/
https://www.amazon.com/Break-Your-Chains-Conspiracy-Presenting/dp/B0CCCX8NTZ/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/new-world-order-agenda-is-alien-agenda/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Blue_Book
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Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute,Odysee, Brighteon,Substack and YouTube.