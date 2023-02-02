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Sharyl Attkisson The Twitter Files Full Measure
Full Measure with Sharyl Attkissonhttps://fullmeasure.news/news/shows/the-twitter-files
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l8j1rf5G-Zs&t
https://rumble.com/c/SharylAttkisson
https://twitter.com/SharylAttkisson
https://fullmeasure.news/news/full-episodes/january-29-2023-cover-story-hospital-mandates
The Twitter Files
By Full Measure Staff Sunday, January 29th 2023