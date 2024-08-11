What breakfast is best for gut health? Dr. Gundry's Top Picks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What's for Breakfast? Discover Dr. Gundry's Favorite Breakfast Foods! Before I dive into my top breakfast choices, there's something you need to know: Our ancient ancestors didn't crawl out of the cave asking, "What's for breakfast?" They often didn’t eat until lunch or dinner. But today, many of us are eating constantly for almost 16 hours a day.
From January to June, I typically limit my eating to a two-hour window during dinner. However, on some weekends, I indulge in breakfast in the afternoon. And when I do, I make sure it's healthy! In this episode, I'll share my favorite breakfast foods, from a nut that won't break your fast to a delicious and nutritious common breakfast food that I approve of. Stay tuned to learn how to break your fast the right way! Learn why intermittent fasting can help traditional diabetes treatments and how to incorporate nutrient-packed foods into your breakfast. From gut-friendly yogurts to keto-friendly avocado recipes, I share my expert tips to help you start your day right. Don't miss out on these delicious and nutritious breakfast ideas that promote longevity and well-being.
Shop on Amazon? Help us out for FREE by clicking on the links below. We get a small commission at no extra cost to you when you order on Amazon!Amazon affiliate link: https://amzn.to/3SCV5X8
Here You Can Get Steven Gundry MD Some interesting books To Find Now:
- The Plant Paradox: The Hidden Dangers in "Healthy" Foods That Cause Disease and Weight Gain (The Plant Paradox, 1)
- The Plant Paradox Cookbook: 100 Delicious Recipes to Help You Lose Weight, Heal Your Gut, and Live Lectin-Free (The Plant Paradox, 2)
- The Plant Paradox Quick and Easy: The 30-Day Plan to Lose Weight, Feel Great, and Live Lectin-Free (The Plant Paradox, 3)
- The Longevity Paradox: How to Die Young at a Ripe Old Age (The Plant Paradox, 4)
- The Plant Paradox Family Cookbook: 80 One-Pot Recipes to Nourish Your Family Using Your Instant Pot, Slow Cooker, or Sheet Pan (The Plant Paradox, 5)
- The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone (The Plant Paradox, 6)
- Gut Check: Unleash the Power of Your Microbiome to Reverse Disease and Transform Your Mental, Physical, and Emotional Health (The Plant Paradox, 7)