OpenAI’s turns intel as pay-per-use, what you can afford or to rich people - Sam Altman

OpenAI’s vision turns intelligence into a pay-per-use commodity



Sam Altman says the future of AI is metered intelligence sold in tokens — where access depends on how much compute you can afford, from cheap background assistance to billion-dollar reasoning for elite clients.



💬“If we don’t have enough… the price gets really high and it kind of goes to rich people,” Altman admitted.



Big tech wants to steal the entire intellectual output of human history and sell it back to us at jacked up prices.

(Sounds kinda like the Rich Elite Oligarchs will keep the rest of us average folks, to become illiterate, dumb and poor peasants in the future - as we pay for AI data centers electricity, through our taxes too, loose our jobs by AI, as it takes & destroys our drinking water to keep their power running and their money flowing.) - Cynthia



