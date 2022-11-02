Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WOW. This is an explosive interview between David Nino Rodriguez and Melissa McAtee Pfizer whistleblower! She presents disturbing facts and evidence that SHOULD MAKE EVERY CHRISTIAN THINK TWICE!
136 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published 21 days ago |

WOW. This is an explosive interview between David Nino Rodriguez and Melissa McAtee Pfizer whistleblower! She presents disturbing facts and evidence that SHOULD MAKE EVERY CHRISTIAN THINK TWICE!

This is further proof that WE ARE IN A SPIRITUAL WAR.

Ephesians 6 :12

Courtesy: Ninoscorner.tv

Keywords
wowdisturbingthink twicethis is an explosiveinterview between david nino rodriguez and melissa mcatee pfizer whistleblowershe presentsfacts and evidence that shouldmake every christian

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket