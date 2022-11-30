'COVID deaths' are 5G deaths confirmed part of global population reduction agenda - 5G is used to create the supposed 'COVID-19 deaths' 2022-11-29 20-19

Document with all the links used in this broadcast:https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HhOORXEgMJ7AFy_EJ9iOszN2HVQ0CL8i/view?usp=sharing

Distractions Abound As Self-Spreading Vaccines In Use, mRNA In Our Food & Criminals Call For Amnesty

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2CSlPEn350a3/

Tesla Vaccine 'RNA Microfactories' - Brave Search

https://search.brave.com/search?q=Tesla+Vaccine+%27RNA+Microfactories%27&source=desktop

Not Just Azov: Documents Prove The CIA Has Been Cultivating Fascism In Ukraine Since At Least 1948

https://rumble.com/vz3xjf-not-just-azov-documents-prove-the-cia-has-been-cultivating-fascism-in-ukrai.html

NOT JUST AZOV: DOCUMENTS PROVE THE CIA HAS BEEN CULTIVATING FASCISM IN UKRAINE SINCE AT LEAST 1948 | SGT Report

https://www.sgtreport.com/tag/not-just-azov-documents-prove-the-cia-has-been-cultivating-fascism-in-ukraine-since-at-least-1948/

The Great Purge - Of The Blue Check Scum

https://www.bitchute.com/video/eHkFS8PMhPNW/

Weekly U.S. Influenza Surveillance Report | CDC

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/index.htm

Royal Rife Frequencies Manager

https://royalrifefrequencies.com/programslist/H

List of Rife Frequencies

http://www.noriftrife.com/frequencies.asp

spooky2rifefrequencylist.pdf

https://www.spooky2-mall.com/download/spooky2rifefrequencylist.pdf

H7N10 & H3N2 strains including Strep Rife Frequencies

http://rifemachineblog.net/h7n10-h3n2-strains-including-strep-rife-frequencies/

https://www.hymbas.com/rife/H7N10_H3N2Cure.pdf

Rife Frequency List

https://altered-states.net/barry/newsletter135/frequencies.htm

What Frequency Set for H3N2 – Rife and Zappers Blog

https://rifeandzappers2.com/what-frequency-set-for-h3n2/

Project Aerodynamic: CIA sought to establish clandestine resistance and psychological warfare activities against the Soviets in Ukraine. "Networks" could be "directed against Polish, Csechoslovokians, and Romanian targets bordering Ukraine." : conspiracy

https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/tndl9o/project_aerodynamic_cia_sought_to_establish/

CIA: Undermining and Nazifying Ukraine Since 1953 — Strategic Culture

https://strategic-culture.org/news/2016/01/08/cia-undermining-and-nazifying-ukraine-since-1953/

Declassified CIA Documents Reveal Agency Plans to 'Nazify' Ukraine - News Punch

https://newspunch.com/declassified-cia-documents-reveal-agency-plans-to-nazify-ukraine/

Stepan Bandera - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stepan_Bandera

Symptoms of COVID-19 | CDC

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html/

5g Covid pollen – Owomushi Pico Vr

http://www.owomushi.com/2021/08/08/5g-covid-pollen/

U.N. WARNED 5G WOULD CAUSE (COVID) MAY, 14 2018 ... LISTEN UP - CLAIRE EDWARDS (MUST WATCH!!!)

https://beforeitsnews.com/canada/2022/06/u-n-warned-5g-would-cause-covid-may-14-2018-listen-up-claire-edwards-must-watchwho-rules-the-world-how-they-do-it-what-they-believe-4966.html

microwave-journal-5g-phased-array-technologies-ebook.pdf

https://www.mathworks.com/content/dam/mathworks/ebook/microwave-journal-5g-phased-array-technologies-ebook.pdf

Phased Antenna Arrays toward 5G | IntechOpen

https://www.intechopen.com/chapters/72607

5G is a Weapon - Stop 5G

https://stop5g.cz/us/5g-is-a-weapon/



