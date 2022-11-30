'COVID deaths' are 5G deaths confirmed part of global population reduction agenda - 5G is used to create the supposed 'COVID-19 deaths' 2022-11-29 20-19

Document with all the links used in this broadcast:https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HhOORXEgMJ7AFy_EJ9iOszN2HVQ0CL8i/view?usp=sharing
Distractions Abound As Self-Spreading Vaccines In Use, mRNA In Our Food & Criminals Call For Amnesty
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2CSlPEn350a3/
Tesla Vaccine 'RNA Microfactories' - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/search?q=Tesla+Vaccine+%27RNA+Microfactories%27&source=desktop
Not Just Azov: Documents Prove The CIA Has Been Cultivating Fascism In Ukraine Since At Least 1948
https://rumble.com/vz3xjf-not-just-azov-documents-prove-the-cia-has-been-cultivating-fascism-in-ukrai.html
https://www.sgtreport.com/tag/not-just-azov-documents-prove-the-cia-has-been-cultivating-fascism-in-ukraine-since-at-least-1948/
The Great Purge - Of The Blue Check Scum
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eHkFS8PMhPNW/
Weekly U.S. Influenza Surveillance Report | CDC
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/index.htm
Royal Rife Frequencies Manager
https://royalrifefrequencies.com/programslist/H
List of Rife Frequencies
http://www.noriftrife.com/frequencies.asp
spooky2rifefrequencylist.pdf
https://www.spooky2-mall.com/download/spooky2rifefrequencylist.pdf
H7N10 & H3N2 strains including Strep Rife Frequencies
http://rifemachineblog.net/h7n10-h3n2-strains-including-strep-rife-frequencies/
https://www.hymbas.com/rife/H7N10_H3N2Cure.pdf
Rife Frequency List
https://altered-states.net/barry/newsletter135/frequencies.htm
What Frequency Set for H3N2 – Rife and Zappers Blog
https://rifeandzappers2.com/what-frequency-set-for-h3n2/
Project Aerodynamic: CIA sought to establish clandestine resistance and psychological warfare activities against the Soviets in Ukraine. "Networks" could be "directed against Polish, Csechoslovokians, and Romanian targets bordering Ukraine." : conspiracy
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/tndl9o/project_aerodynamic_cia_sought_to_establish/
CIA: Undermining and Nazifying Ukraine Since 1953 — Strategic Culture
https://strategic-culture.org/news/2016/01/08/cia-undermining-and-nazifying-ukraine-since-1953/
Declassified CIA Documents Reveal Agency Plans to 'Nazify' Ukraine - News Punch
https://newspunch.com/declassified-cia-documents-reveal-agency-plans-to-nazify-ukraine/
Stepan Bandera - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stepan_Bandera
Symptoms of COVID-19 | CDC
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html/
5g Covid pollen – Owomushi Pico Vr
http://www.owomushi.com/2021/08/08/5g-covid-pollen/
U.N. WARNED 5G WOULD CAUSE (COVID) MAY, 14 2018 ... LISTEN UP - CLAIRE EDWARDS (MUST WATCH!!!)
https://beforeitsnews.com/canada/2022/06/u-n-warned-5g-would-cause-covid-may-14-2018-listen-up-claire-edwards-must-watchwho-rules-the-world-how-they-do-it-what-they-believe-4966.html
microwave-journal-5g-phased-array-technologies-ebook.pdf
https://www.mathworks.com/content/dam/mathworks/ebook/microwave-journal-5g-phased-array-technologies-ebook.pdf
Phased Antenna Arrays toward 5G | IntechOpen
https://www.intechopen.com/chapters/72607
5G is a Weapon - Stop 5G
https://stop5g.cz/us/5g-is-a-weapon/
