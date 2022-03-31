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THE DESOLATION OF DYING MINDS (The Latest Epic full length feature) By 'FAILURE OF FEAR'
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76 views • March 31, 2022
Finally, after months & weeks of work, Failure Of Fear is proud to present to viewers the latest (full length) masterpiece music-video album release eerily entitled "THE DESOLATION OF DYING MINDS"
This powerful visual & audio metal feast show cases the attempted demise of civilization by numerous selfish morons that have chosen to sell their souls & sellout humanity for their sick deluded satanic agenda.
So the new world order great reset beast rolls on & on & on. With millions of sheeple still hopelessly oblivious to this demonic take over of reality, Hypnotized & staring at it!
*mind control mass formation psychosis
*bio weapon covid scam medical tyranny
*human sacrifice via multiple toxic bio weapon death jabs
*world wide eugenics, depopulation agenda
*global scamming weather wars/attacks
*transgender agenda & critical race theory
*high level pedophilia & satanic ritual abuse
*mass political corruption & consumerism for the chosen ones
(LANGUAGE WARNING) - several 'F' bombs contained within this presentation.
SONG LIST
#1. Live Wire (originally recorded by) AC/DC
#2. Good Riddens (originally recorded by) GREENDAY
#3. Shut Up Shut Up (originally recorded by) THE BLACK EYED PEAS
#4. Another Brick In the Wall (originally recorded by) PINK FLOYD
#5. Imagine (originally recorded by) JOHN LENNON
#6. Frantic (originally recorded by) METALLICA
#7. The Trip (original recording by) FAILURE OF FEAR
#8. Violet (originally recorded by) HOLE
#9. Barbie Girl (originally recorded by) AQUA
#10. Hell (original recording by) FAILURE OF FEAR
#11. So Beautiful (originally recorded by) PETE MURRAY
#12. My Happy Ending (originally recorded by) AVRIL LAVIGNE
Enjoy !!
This powerful visual & audio metal feast show cases the attempted demise of civilization by numerous selfish morons that have chosen to sell their souls & sellout humanity for their sick deluded satanic agenda.
So the new world order great reset beast rolls on & on & on. With millions of sheeple still hopelessly oblivious to this demonic take over of reality, Hypnotized & staring at it!
*mind control mass formation psychosis
*bio weapon covid scam medical tyranny
*human sacrifice via multiple toxic bio weapon death jabs
*world wide eugenics, depopulation agenda
*global scamming weather wars/attacks
*transgender agenda & critical race theory
*high level pedophilia & satanic ritual abuse
*mass political corruption & consumerism for the chosen ones
(LANGUAGE WARNING) - several 'F' bombs contained within this presentation.
SONG LIST
#1. Live Wire (originally recorded by) AC/DC
#2. Good Riddens (originally recorded by) GREENDAY
#3. Shut Up Shut Up (originally recorded by) THE BLACK EYED PEAS
#4. Another Brick In the Wall (originally recorded by) PINK FLOYD
#5. Imagine (originally recorded by) JOHN LENNON
#6. Frantic (originally recorded by) METALLICA
#7. The Trip (original recording by) FAILURE OF FEAR
#8. Violet (originally recorded by) HOLE
#9. Barbie Girl (originally recorded by) AQUA
#10. Hell (original recording by) FAILURE OF FEAR
#11. So Beautiful (originally recorded by) PETE MURRAY
#12. My Happy Ending (originally recorded by) AVRIL LAVIGNE
Enjoy !!
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