THE DESOLATION OF DYING MINDS (The Latest Epic full length feature) By 'FAILURE OF FEAR'

Finally, after months & weeks of work, Failure Of Fear is proud to present to viewers the latest (full length) masterpiece music-video album release eerily entitled "THE DESOLATION OF DYING MINDS"



This powerful visual & audio metal feast show cases the attempted demise of civilization by numerous selfish morons that have chosen to sell their souls & sellout humanity for their sick deluded satanic agenda.



So the new world order great reset beast rolls on & on & on. With millions of sheeple still hopelessly oblivious to this demonic take over of reality, Hypnotized & staring at it!



*mind control mass formation psychosis

*bio weapon covid scam medical tyranny

*human sacrifice via multiple toxic bio weapon death jabs

*world wide eugenics, depopulation agenda

*global scamming weather wars/attacks

*transgender agenda & critical race theory

*high level pedophilia & satanic ritual abuse

*mass political corruption & consumerism for the chosen ones



(LANGUAGE WARNING) - several 'F' bombs contained within this presentation.



SONG LIST



#1. Live Wire (originally recorded by) AC/DC

#2. Good Riddens (originally recorded by) GREENDAY

#3. Shut Up Shut Up (originally recorded by) THE BLACK EYED PEAS

#4. Another Brick In the Wall (originally recorded by) PINK FLOYD

#5. Imagine (originally recorded by) JOHN LENNON

#6. Frantic (originally recorded by) METALLICA

#7. The Trip (original recording by) FAILURE OF FEAR

#8. Violet (originally recorded by) HOLE

#9. Barbie Girl (originally recorded by) AQUA

#10. Hell (original recording by) FAILURE OF FEAR

#11. So Beautiful (originally recorded by) PETE MURRAY

#12. My Happy Ending (originally recorded by) AVRIL LAVIGNE



Enjoy !!