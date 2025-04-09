US Treasury Secr Bessent weighed in on China’s move to hike tariffs on US exports to 84%

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent weighed in on China’s move to hike tariffs on U.S. exports to 84%—but honestly, it comes off a bit like cope.
Update with China tariffs on next video, in added text... Cynthia
Adding, more tidbits:
Finnish Prime Minister: The European Union must respond decisively and unified to US tariffs.
Reuters: Trump administration official calls for 500% tariffs on China.
Trump: The United States will soar higher than ever before.
The price of Brent crude oil fell below $59 per barrel today for the first time since February 4, 2021.
From, DDGeopolitics the following:
Trump's main trade advisor, Navarro, is not only a third-rate economist, but also an academic fraud. In his book Death by China, which later became the foundation of Trump's policy towards China, Navarro references a fictitious, trustworthy expert named Ron Vara. The name "Ron Vara" is actually an anagram of the author's surname "Navarro," which was revealed only years after the book's publication.
Adding, new update:
BREAKING, this morning ! The European Union has announced plans to impose tariffs on $22.5 billion worth of U.S. goods, according to Bloomberg.