US Treasury Secr Bessent weighed in on China’s move to hike tariffs on US exports to 84%
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
46 views • 3 weeks ago

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent weighed in on China’s move to hike tariffs on U.S. exports to 84%—but honestly, it comes off a bit like cope.

Update with China tariffs on next video, in added text... Cynthia

Adding, more tidbits: 

Finnish Prime Minister: The European Union must respond decisively and unified to US tariffs.

Reuters: Trump administration official calls for 500% tariffs on China.

Trump: The United States will soar higher than ever before.

The price of Brent crude oil fell below $59 per barrel today for the first time since February 4, 2021.

From, DDGeopolitics the following: 

Trump's main trade advisor, Navarro, is not only a third-rate economist, but also an academic fraud. In his book Death by China, which later became the foundation of Trump's policy towards China, Navarro references a fictitious, trustworthy expert named Ron Vara. The name "Ron Vara" is actually an anagram of the author's surname "Navarro," which was revealed only years after the book's publication.

Adding, new update:

BREAKING, this morning ! The European Union has announced plans to impose tariffs on $22.5 billion worth of U.S. goods, according to Bloomberg.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
