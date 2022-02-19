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Coming Soon: Canadian-Inspired Truck Convoy to Save USA to DC! – Ledger Report 1216
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61 views • February 19, 2022
While the dictator in Canada, who is clearly suffering from “little man’s disease”, does his best Castro impression north of the border, here in the United States, the Convoy to Save America is just revving-up and is getting ready to roll into the Washington DC area. On this edition of the Ledger Report, Graham Ledger speaks with Pennie Fay, the woman behind the greatest freedom movement since the Boston Tea Party. Please subscribe free to The Ledger Report by clicking here: www.GrahamLedger.com
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