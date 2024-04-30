Create New Account
BREAKING! Putin says ENOUGH! We’re done with this _ Redacted with Clayton Morris
Neroke-5
Putin has just done something that no one on Earth has dared to do, seized American assets from the largest US bank. This is in direct response to Biden's Repo Act seizing billions in Russian assets that they will sent to Ukraine. We are about to see things spiral out of control. 

vladimir putinrussiajoe bidenwarfarebankingrepo act

