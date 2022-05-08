Observation Report - 08/05/2022

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This report is a continuation of my first observable encounter on 08/03/2022, with the "possible energy attack" from a specific large prop aircraft with two disc-shaped large diameter strobes on the bottom that emits a rhythmic pattern of microwave energy.
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