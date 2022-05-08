Observation Report - 08/05/2022

This report is a continuation of my first observable encounter on 08/03/2022, with the "possible energy attack" from a specific large prop aircraft with two disc-shaped large diameter strobes on the bottom that emits a rhythmic pattern of microwave energy.





Please consider donating/contributing to Man who stands firm in his faith and will not bend my knee to those who wish to rip away my freedoms and liberties. Help me throw the total weight of the legal system at the tyrannical Fire Department that terminated an 18-year Fire/Medic over a piece of cloth, the almighty mask. Here's the link to my givesendgo account: https://www.givesendgo.com/G34YV













Telegram Direct: https://t.me/FireMedic8





Telegram Channel: https://t.me/firemedic8chats





Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FFMedic8





BitChute Main Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/q2K1sr7KzBaC/





Shared from and subscribe to:

FireMedic8

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/firemedic8