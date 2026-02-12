Congressional Abdication and the Strait of Hormuz, an interview with John Kiriakou

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
50% of global oil moves through the Strait of Hormuz. It’s barely miles wide at its narrowest shipping lanes. One sunk tanker, one insurance freeze—and energy markets explode. Congress hasn’t declared war since 1941, yet consequences would hit globally overnight. Are we sleepwalking into an energy shock?
#StraitOfHormuz #EnergyCrisis #OilMarkets #Congress #GlobalEconomy #MiddleEast
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport