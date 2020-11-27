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Debunking the JFK Silver Certificate Myth . A new episode from J Corbett , Truly a legend in the truth community
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15 views • November 27, 2020
Debunking the JFK Silver Certificate Myth , There are many people who will tell you that JFK was assassinated because he was trying to end the Federal Reserve and replace the Federal Reserve note with silver certificates. Not only is this not true, it's the exact opposite of the truth. Join James for this presentation to the JFK Lancer conference as he separates fact from fiction in the JFK assassination investigation. Credits , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
Quote , “A room without books is like a body without a soul.”
― Marcus Tullius Cicero
Quote , “A room without books is like a body without a soul.”
― Marcus Tullius Cicero
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