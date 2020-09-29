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WHY IS PASTA-BOY BARR NOT ARRESTING ELECTION BALLOT HARVESTER WHO WORKS FOR ILHAN OMAR [ PROJECT VERITAS - $200 for General Election Ballot."We don't care illegal.]
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24 views • September 29, 2020
M. T. Wood
If the DOJ doesn’t come down on this, we’re no longer living in America. There will be civil war. Guaranteed.
WaveAction777
All the more reason Trump is putting in the new supreme court justice. This federal election is going to court, no question about it.
Omar is a representative for Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR...This is what 3rd world countries do during an election.
Ken Rik
Why is Olmar still in office? She’s already lied about her marriage, embezzled campaign funds and gave consulting contract to her husband’s company. She’s a crook, pure and simple.
Timetraveler 69
Project V should just be deputized by the Feds at this point
Grammys a PEEP
Well done, James. Hoping the prosecutors mail this down. You've done all the footwork.
If the DOJ doesn’t come down on this, we’re no longer living in America. There will be civil war. Guaranteed.
WaveAction777
All the more reason Trump is putting in the new supreme court justice. This federal election is going to court, no question about it.
Omar is a representative for Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR...This is what 3rd world countries do during an election.
Ken Rik
Why is Olmar still in office? She’s already lied about her marriage, embezzled campaign funds and gave consulting contract to her husband’s company. She’s a crook, pure and simple.
Timetraveler 69
Project V should just be deputized by the Feds at this point
Grammys a PEEP
Well done, James. Hoping the prosecutors mail this down. You've done all the footwork.
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