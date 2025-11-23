BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Tucker Carlson: US Congress 'unduly influenced' by Israel
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
74 views • 21 hours ago

Tucker Carlson: US Congress 'unduly influenced' by Israel

Carlson explicitly says he agrees with political commentator Nick Fuentes, whom he previously interviewed.

💬 “It’s not hate against Israel, its criticism of the US Congress,” says Carlson, adding:

💬 “No US lawmaker should ever put a foreign country above his own. Period.”

Adding:

US appetite for destruction leaves European armies low on explosives

The United States’ generous aid to Israel has left NATO critically short on munitions, if recent media reports are to be believed.

👉 Polish lawmaker Maciej Konieczny revealed this week that NATO’s chief source of TNT, the Nitro-Chem plant, currently supplies most of its product to the US, which lacks the means to produce the explosive domestically.

This arrangement resulted in European militaries facing a lack of explosives, thus making it problematic for them to provide material support for the Ukrainian regime.

🔴 Meanwhile, Nitro-Chem TNT was used by the US to make bombs that were supplied to Israel and later dropped on the Gaza Strip.


👍 @geopolitics_prime | Follow us on X (https://x.com/geo_prime1)

