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We Cannot Allow the Left to Pretend Their Covid Tyranny Didn’t Happen | Interview on Bob & Eric Save America
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
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52 views • August 23, 2023

During a recent episode of Bob & Eric Save America, I sat down with Eric Matheny and Bob Dunlap to discuss a wide variety of topics, from my new social media platform I’m building called pickax to the GOP Primaries to the fact that the Left is trying to pretend they weren’t tyrannical during the covid plandemic.


The Left is always trying to revise history to make it fit their narrative. We see it with Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project, and we are currently seeing it in regards to the covid “pandemic.” They want to pretend that they didn’t strip us of our rights and that everything they did was by the book. The facts tell another story, so we’ve got to keep hammering home the truth, especially as we head into the 2024 Election.


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Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Substack to get all of Jeff’s shows, interviews and articles directly to your email inbox. Become a paid subscribe to get access to his weekly exclusive show for paid subscribers only. Subscribe at https://jeffdornik.substack.com.


Sign up for pickax, the social media platform that protects free speech, is not beholden to Big Tech, has algorithms that amplify your voice and provides monetization opportunities for content creators. https://pickax.com 


Why have a Cup of Sleepy Joe when you can have a Cup of Freedom? Freedom First Coffee is 100% organic and fire-roasted on Main Street USA… and it tastes like FREEDOM! Use code JEFF for a huge discount when you order today. https://freedomfirstcoffee.com 


The Evangelical Church was the last stand against the tyranny we face today… and the enemy knows this, which is why they infiltrated and hijacked the movement, rendering it largely useless. In the book Church & State authors like Pastor Greg Locke, Dr Michael Brown, Denise McAllister and Jeff Dornik break down exactly how the Left was able to use the Church to conquer America. Order your copy today! https://jeffdornik.com/store 

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healthfree speechcurrent eventspoliticssocial mediabig techpodcastvaccinetechnologyhealthcarecovid-19covid vaccinejeff dornikthe jeff dornik showeric mathenybob and eric save americabob dunlap
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy