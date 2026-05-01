BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EP 111 - FULL DISCLOSURE IS HERE?! FT L.A. MARZULLI - Thursday, April 30, 2026
Biblical UFO Deceptions
Biblical UFO Deceptions
25 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
52 views • Today

YOU CANNOT EXPECT GOD TO BE THE SOURCE OF YOUR PEACE. IF THE WORLD IS THE SOURCE OF YOUR SATISFACTION!


In this episode Dr. John joins L.A. Marzulli in discussing the recent Perry Stone revelation of the coming US government disclosure of back engineering UFOs, alien and reptilian bodies! Luke 21:26

1. Perry Stone channel - https://youtu.be/37FQQdqvgCE?si=cgfdSQ8MIQwKtyL7

2. https://www.brighteon.com/bd2bbd93-ef26-4a21-ac9c-7f87ab935c43

3. lamarzulli.net

4. rungsofdisclosure.com


If you have any questions please put them in the comments below or send your email to the email below:

Contact email: [email protected]

If you would like to donate. Please use this link:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/BiblicalUFO

You can find "UNDERSTANDING SCRIPTURE AT FACE VALUE" AND "TEACHING ON END TIMES THEOLOGY" at Brighteon.com - Christian Connection; Bitchute.com - DrPastorJohn; and Rumble.com - Christian Connection Ministries

1. Face Value: https://www.brighteon.com/4337a48c-5b7e-4063-8824-cee734ce6d84

2. End Times: https://www.brighteon.com/eb600e50-e39e-412a-8818-1847cc0c1e8b

Dr. John Montalvo, Jr. has been a true hero fighting against medical tyranny and unlawful mandates. He has been speaking publicly about the dangers of vaccines and warning about the fraud of Covid-19 since the beginning. He got fired from his teaching position because he stood up for not taking the vaccines or masking up. Now a true hero needs our help! He broke his back in a severe fall and needs to raise money for his medical treatment. If you are able would you please support him in his time of need.


https://givesendgo.com/G9QZF?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G9QZF

Keywords
deceptionfearchristjesusalienufoyeshuadisclosureend timesend of daysgreysreptilianuap
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump downplays Chinese support for Iran as Strait of Hormuz standoff intensifies

Trump downplays Chinese support for Iran as Strait of Hormuz standoff intensifies

Willow Tohi
Ron Paul Institute Hosts Conference Criticizing Trump Administration&#8217;s Iran Policy, Drawing Dissenting Former Officials

Ron Paul Institute Hosts Conference Criticizing Trump Administration’s Iran Policy, Drawing Dissenting Former Officials

Garrison Vance
ICC orders payment of REPARATIONS for victims of Timbuktu jihadist

ICC orders payment of REPARATIONS for victims of Timbuktu jihadist

Ava Grace
How everyday carbs reprogram your body&#8217;s defenses

How everyday carbs reprogram your body’s defenses

Patrick Lewis
Why even moderate drinkers need a break from alcohol for better health

Why even moderate drinkers need a break from alcohol for better health

Cassie B.
Your mouth&#8217;s hidden secret: The oral microbiome may predict your lifespan

Your mouth’s hidden secret: The oral microbiome may predict your lifespan

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy