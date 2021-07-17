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Bogan response floors cops at Melbourne COVID checkpoint
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110 views • July 17, 2021
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Note: Video starts off dark
WE don’t know the name of the driver who recorded a stop at one of Melbourne’s COVID lockdown check points but we’ll call him Bogan because of the no-nonsense, street level response to the illegal and nonsensical questioning.
After Saturday’s shameful show by Victoria Police in provoking and brutally attacking small business protesters in Melbourne CBD, the video provides some valuable and appreciated humour and relief to the rampant, evil fascism going on in Victoria.
https://australianloyalresistance.org/
Note: Video starts off dark
WE don’t know the name of the driver who recorded a stop at one of Melbourne’s COVID lockdown check points but we’ll call him Bogan because of the no-nonsense, street level response to the illegal and nonsensical questioning.
After Saturday’s shameful show by Victoria Police in provoking and brutally attacking small business protesters in Melbourne CBD, the video provides some valuable and appreciated humour and relief to the rampant, evil fascism going on in Victoria.
https://australianloyalresistance.org/
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