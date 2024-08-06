Were ALL The Oct 7th Bodycam Vids With Clouds Pre-Recorded & FRAUDS?? PT2 side by side comparisons

Was oct 7th mostly blue skies with hardly any clouds? or a sky with many clouds? Remember only one can be correct.. Either the 7th and most importantly the morning of the 7th was mostly blue skies with hardly any clouds (<8%), or was it a sky with many clouds. Both cant be correct at the same time. Will the real oct 7th please stand up....





CLIPS FROM Israel Gaza War Clouds Clouds Clouds & Bodycams oh my PT4 RARE Nova Music Festival & Oct 7th Footage >>> https://www.bitchute.com/video/FApnzAVvjYU7/





OTHER VIDS





LINK>>> FINAL COMPLETE5 pt1 Israel Gaza War RARE Nova Music Festival & Kibbutz Hamas Attacks Footage >>> https://www.bitchute.com/video/itD1K18pSXEy/





LINK>>> Previous 3hr vid - Israel Gaza War Clouds Clouds Clouds oh my PT3 RARE Nova Music Party Festival & Kibbutz Attacks Footage >>> https://www.bitchute.com/video/LvdODD1TeWP3/