Shoulda Stayed Black-n-White: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
Delacabra
Colorized by Delacabra


Several years after living down his family reputation, Frankenstein inherits his grandfather's castle, where he discovers a book full of his granddad's experiments and starts reworking on them.

Release date: December 15, 1974 (USA)

Director: Mel Brooks

Screenplay: Mel Brooks, Gene Wilder

Budget: 2.78 million USD

Adapted from: Frankenstein

Distributed by: 20th Century Studios

