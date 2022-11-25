Shoulda Stayed Black-n-White: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Checkout Delacabra Playlists for More Shoulda Stayed Black-n-White Videos
https://www.brighteon.com/4fcf796e-32ad-40bc-a679-3cbb10eabb85
Colorized by Delacabra
Several years after living down his family reputation, Frankenstein inherits his grandfather's castle, where he discovers a book full of his granddad's experiments and starts reworking on them.
Release date: December 15, 1974 (USA)
Director: Mel Brooks
Screenplay: Mel Brooks, Gene Wilder
Budget: 2.78 million USD
Adapted from: Frankenstein
Distributed by: 20th Century Studios
