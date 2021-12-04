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Friday Emergency Broadcast: Biden Pledges to Forcibly Inject All Babies at Birth With Pfizer’s Biowe
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563 views • December 04, 2021
Meanwhile, the globalist-controlled CIA has been caught protecting massive pedophile rings! The Great Reset is here! Its goal is to depopulate Earth! Tune in NOW and learn how we can fight back & win!
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