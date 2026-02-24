Providing Women Better Choices - Brandi Swindell - Freedom Alive® Ep174

Even though Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022, abortions in America have not stopped. In fact, according to Planned Parenthood’s recent annual report, abortions have increased from the previous year and are at a record high. But for 30 years, Brandi Swindell continues to be a bold voice empowering women and protecting the unborn. Brandi is the founder and CEO of Stanton Healthcare and Stanton Public Policy Center and shares how their efforts are saving the lives of many unborn children and women.

