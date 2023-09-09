THAT 70'S SHOWS DANNY MASTERSON GETS 30 YEARS IN PRISON FOR RAPE. MY QUESTION FOR HOLLYWOOD!

Somebody far more intelligent than me is going to have to explain to me why it is that these crazy Hollywood celebrities decide that they want to rape women, when every woman out there wants to simply throw themselves at them granting them free pussy pretty much for the rest of their lives.

I have an extremely minor celebrity status in Canada and whenever I put on a big public show, women approach me and literally offer sex. I don't have to be forceful, I don't have to be deceitful and I don't even have to lie to them because it's their idea. They are attracted to what they perceive to be celebrity. Why in the hell would you risk anything as a millionaire and someone who gets free checks all the time by being a rapist? Hollywood is sick and I'm glad to see Hollywood movies are crashing hard; just not fast enough for my liking. Danny Masterson will be behind bars for minimum 30 years for being a rapist. Now what will the Church of Scientology get for forcing those women to keep quiet about being assaulted?

