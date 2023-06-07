New Chechen Military Equipment, that Help our Fighters solve their Tasks much more Efficiently

The issue of the material and technical equipment of the Chechen units participating in the SMO is one of the highest priorities for us. In this regard, we regularly purchase military equipment, with the help of which our fighters solve their tasks much more efficiently.

On Tuesday, I personally checked the quality and capabilities of a new batch of military equipment, which includes one hundred pickup trucks, armored personnel carriers, armored cars and trucks. In addition to a high degree of crew protection, armored vehicles are distinguished by high controllability, maneuverability and ease of use.

Since the beginning of the SMO, we have purchased over one thousand units of military equipment for our soldiers, including 128 armored vehicles. Thus, we eliminated the problem of transport supplies for the Chechen units of Akhmat, which ultimately affected their high efficiency.

I have repeatedly noted that high-quality interaction between various departments and departments is the key to our speedy victory in the SMO. We all follow the orders of the Supreme Commander Vladimir Putin and therefore it is important to focus on protecting our state and the liberated territories from any criminal encroachments.

This noble goal has united hundreds of thousands of brave sons of our Motherland under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of Russia Vladimir Putin. Chechen fighters of the Akhmat units occupy the most worthy place in this galaxy of soldiers of the Fatherland, and we will be proud of this fact from generation to generation!





-Kadyrov