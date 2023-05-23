5-21-23 Sunday evening sermon Rhys Mateo 'Amazing Grace' at the Calvary Bible Baptist Church in Utqiagvik (Barrow), Alaska 99723

5-21-23 Sunday evening sermon Rhys Mateo 'Amazing Grace' at the Calvary Bible Baptist Church, PO Box 924, in Utqiagvik (Barrow), Alaska 99723.We invite you to join us each week in our services! Text 406-770-0143 for a ride to church at 1617 Okpik Street. We have services at 11 am and 6 pm on Sunday, Sunday school for kids at 1:00 pm, and teen youth group at 3:30 pm. Wednesday prayer service is at 7 pm, and Faith Bible Institute classes on Friday night at 7 pm. https://fbiclass.com/. We look forward to seeing you!

