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Dr David Martin at the Free and the Brave Conference WOW! (DEFINITELY BANNED MOST PLATFORMS)
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1353 views • May 27, 2021
I MEAN WOW! AGAIN for the second time in a week I find myself saying WOW!
Also Join Me on my Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/agentofchange/
You may need to watch this one twice, the level of corruption and revisionist history that this guy uncovers is mind-boggling yet beyond FASCINATING!
The TRUTH has been there the whole time, right in our faces - it just took someone pointing at it at the right moment for it to be seen - there has never been a more right moment than it is NOW.
We were literally on the edge of our seat the entire time...
Regrettably, it only gets worse from here on out.
#DR-DAVID-MARTIN #FREE-BRAVE-CONFERENCE #VACCINE-DANGERS
Also Join Me on my Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/agentofchange/
You may need to watch this one twice, the level of corruption and revisionist history that this guy uncovers is mind-boggling yet beyond FASCINATING!
The TRUTH has been there the whole time, right in our faces - it just took someone pointing at it at the right moment for it to be seen - there has never been a more right moment than it is NOW.
We were literally on the edge of our seat the entire time...
Regrettably, it only gets worse from here on out.
#DR-DAVID-MARTIN #FREE-BRAVE-CONFERENCE #VACCINE-DANGERS
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