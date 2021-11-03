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Spikeproteins and Science Horror
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261 views • November 03, 2021
1. SCIENCE HORROR: Vaccine Spike Protein Enters Cell Nuclei, Suppresses DNA Repair Engine – Will Unleash Explosion of Cancer, Immunodeficiency, Autoimmune Disorders and Accelerated Aging
https://www.infowars.com/posts/science-horror-vaccine-spike-protein-enters-cell-nuclei-suppresses-dna-repair-engine-will-unleash-explosion-of-cancer-immunodeficiency-autoimmune-disorders-and-accelerated-aging/
Department of Molecular Biosciences, The Wenner–Gren Institute, Stockholm University. Department of Clinical Microbiology, Virology, Umeå University.
https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/13/10/2056/htm
2. Teacher Caught Recruiting Vulnerable Children For LGBT Cult. Offcource this happened in California, a paradise for perverted cultural marxism.
https://www.brighteon.com/d1c66eb7-a249-4e5f-82ab-22ee7192be02
3. VAXXED DISCRIMINATING PARANOID CAREN WOMAN GETS REMOVED FROM FLIGHT FROM USA TO LONDON - THE WHOLE PLANE CLAPS IN SUPPORT
https://www.brighteon.com/d071d110-a60b-42da-91c0-7969d2912289
4. A closer inspection of DuckDuckGo (the search engine) was needed, as the last video about them triggered an outrage mob, which ironically came from a company that purports to defend our rights. DuckDuckGo is not the small-time free speech bastion that you might think it is. It is part of the Big Tech cartel that seeks to eliminate arbitrarily-defined "hateful content". In other words, Christian and conservative opinions.
https://www.brighteon.com/00d949d0-fb64-464f-afa6-9c5d899c462d
5. MAX IGAN - THE CROWHOUSE - THE BIG PICTURE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/R2yChtptOIFV/
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665
https://www.infowars.com/posts/science-horror-vaccine-spike-protein-enters-cell-nuclei-suppresses-dna-repair-engine-will-unleash-explosion-of-cancer-immunodeficiency-autoimmune-disorders-and-accelerated-aging/
Department of Molecular Biosciences, The Wenner–Gren Institute, Stockholm University. Department of Clinical Microbiology, Virology, Umeå University.
https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/13/10/2056/htm
2. Teacher Caught Recruiting Vulnerable Children For LGBT Cult. Offcource this happened in California, a paradise for perverted cultural marxism.
https://www.brighteon.com/d1c66eb7-a249-4e5f-82ab-22ee7192be02
3. VAXXED DISCRIMINATING PARANOID CAREN WOMAN GETS REMOVED FROM FLIGHT FROM USA TO LONDON - THE WHOLE PLANE CLAPS IN SUPPORT
https://www.brighteon.com/d071d110-a60b-42da-91c0-7969d2912289
4. A closer inspection of DuckDuckGo (the search engine) was needed, as the last video about them triggered an outrage mob, which ironically came from a company that purports to defend our rights. DuckDuckGo is not the small-time free speech bastion that you might think it is. It is part of the Big Tech cartel that seeks to eliminate arbitrarily-defined "hateful content". In other words, Christian and conservative opinions.
https://www.brighteon.com/00d949d0-fb64-464f-afa6-9c5d899c462d
5. MAX IGAN - THE CROWHOUSE - THE BIG PICTURE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/R2yChtptOIFV/
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665
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