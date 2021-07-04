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Global Alert News - #308 - Dane Wigington
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960 views • July 04, 2021
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday July 3, 2021.
Record Breaking Heat In West Hits 121.5* F in Canada. Four British Airways Pilots Die After taking the Jabs. Engineered Drought continues over withered food crops. Nano Aluminum Powder on Trees and Brush accelerates wildfires. Dr Malone censored.
Record Breaking Heat In West Hits 121.5* F in Canada. Four British Airways Pilots Die After taking the Jabs. Engineered Drought continues over withered food crops. Nano Aluminum Powder on Trees and Brush accelerates wildfires. Dr Malone censored.
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