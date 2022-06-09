Dr. Sam Bailey: What We Weren't Taught About Herpes 'Virus'! [07.06.2022]

Herpes Simplex Virus - apparently most of you have got it, even if you didn't know anything about it.

But is this really true?

What actually causes cold sores and genital herpes?

Let's take a deep dive into the science behind these claims, including the 1920 experiments that are the basis to the whole virus transmission story.





Show notes and references https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/germ-theory/what-we-werent-taught-about-herpes/

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'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!

(Links for verification and research under all my videos)





TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]

The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.





https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/

https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html

https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794

https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299

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'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!

The Viral Delusion Part 1 Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]

The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic. The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/





The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3gApFs1O9jo/





The Viral Delusion Part 3: The Mask of Death, The Plague, Smallpox and The Spanish Flu! [04.04.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/aIx9Mbrk659l/





The Viral Delusion Part 4 - AIDS, The Deadly Deception! [04.04.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/U1CWUCyNcCrv/





The Viral Delusion Part 5 - Sequencing The 'Virus' Without The 'Virus'! [06.04.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/l0VxeY70Z53a/

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June 7th, 2022 - 92 views

Dr. Sam Bailey

@drsambailey

42K Followers

https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/What-We-Weren%27t-Taught-About-Herpes:3

https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c





Virus Mania Paperback: https://drsambailey.com/shop-2/

Telegram: https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial



