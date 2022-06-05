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China Has One Surveillance Camera For Every Two People
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83 views • June 05, 2022
This is the model for the NWO Smart City of the future. It's just starting in China because they're the most compliant high IQ population (this is changing for the entire world though, as people are increasingly more manufactured products than real individuals).
The gross little twink here has almost certainly been hired by the CCP to star in this commercial as normalization propaganda tailor made for the West.
Anyone who opts in to the System is going to be subject to these rules eventually. Hope you're planning ahead.
https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2018/02/china-surveillance/552203/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7379255/China-one-CCTV-camera-TWO-PEOPLE-year.html
The gross little twink here has almost certainly been hired by the CCP to star in this commercial as normalization propaganda tailor made for the West.
Anyone who opts in to the System is going to be subject to these rules eventually. Hope you're planning ahead.
https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2018/02/china-surveillance/552203/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7379255/China-one-CCTV-camera-TWO-PEOPLE-year.html
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