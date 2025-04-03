The 70 Missing Verses from 2nd Esdras 7 - Clear Teaching on the Soul After Death

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 2nd Book of Esdras, which is in the KJV Apocrypha, had 70 verses (v36-105), which clearly speak on the soul after death, removed from Chapter 7 (v106 in the original became v36). The full text can be found at:
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2Esdras7&version=RSV
Short Summary of v36-105:
v36-44 – The Day of Judgement. Nations raised from the dead. Place of torments and place of rest revealed.
v45-61 – Ezra asks why so few saved, and why so many enter into torments. God gives an analogy about precious stones and metals
v62-74 – Ezra laments for the lost. God explains the judgement
v75-87 – The fate of those who have not kept the way of the Most High.
v88-99 – The fate of those who have kept the way of the Most High
v100-105 – The soul is separated 7 days from the body before gathering into its final place of habitation. Ezra asks about intercession for the ungodly