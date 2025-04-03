The 70 Missing Verses from 2nd Esdras 7 - Clear Teaching on the Soul After Death

The 2nd Book of Esdras, which is in the KJV Apocrypha, had 70 verses (v36-105), which clearly speak on the soul after death, removed from Chapter 7 (v106 in the original became v36). The full text can be found at:

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2Esdras7&version=RSV

Short Summary of v36-105:

v36-44 – The Day of Judgement. Nations raised from the dead. Place of torments and place of rest revealed.

v45-61 – Ezra asks why so few saved, and why so many enter into torments. God gives an analogy about precious stones and metals

v62-74 – Ezra laments for the lost. God explains the judgement

v75-87 – The fate of those who have not kept the way of the Most High.

v88-99 – The fate of those who have kept the way of the Most High

v100-105 – The soul is separated 7 days from the body before gathering into its final place of habitation. Ezra asks about intercession for the ungodly