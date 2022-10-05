South Korea & the United States Tested surface-to-surface Missiles in response to a North Korean missile launch. - Small OOP? - 100422

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
South Korea and the United States tested surface-to-surface missiles in response to a North Korean missile launch. At the same time, one of the missiles fell on the territory of the South Korean military base, Yonhap reports. Local residents are posting a video of a fire, presumably at the site of a rocket crash. According to media reports that refer to the South Korean military, there are no casualties.
Also, this just posted about an hour ago, 10/5/22. North Korea has fired 2 ballistic missiles into the east sea within in the past hour.