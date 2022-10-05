South Korea & the United States Tested surface-to-surface Missiles in response to a North Korean missile launch. - Small OOP? - 100422

South Korea and the United States tested surface-to-surface missiles in response to a North Korean missile launch. At the same time, one of the missiles fell on the territory of the South Korean military base, Yonhap reports. Local residents are posting a video of a fire, presumably at the site of a rocket crash. According to media reports that refer to the South Korean military, there are no casualties.
Also, this just posted about an hour ago, 10/5/22. North Korea has fired 2 ballistic missiles into the east sea within in the past hour.
