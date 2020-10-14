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The Prodigal Son
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11 views • October 14, 2020
"The Prodigal Son" is a continuation of the Liberator comic, an original cartoon story. In this video (covering most of Luke 15) Jesus exposes the unloving attitude of the Pharisees through two parables - the parable of the lost sheep and the parable of the prodigal son. This is a video about the power of God's love and forgiveness towards sinners.
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