Things You Might Have Missed This Week

We'll take a look back at this week's shows, plus a number of items in the news from England to Chicago to Las Vegas to Michigan. We'll even take a look back to 9/12/2001 and hear the echoes from Tom Daschle as he misquotes Scripture like the devil he is in a defiance against the Living God of Scripture and remind us that the same devils are doing it again with their Build Back Better mantra.





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